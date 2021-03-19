High pCO₂ reduces sensitivity to CO₂ perturbations on temperate, Earth-like planets throughout most of habitable zone

The nearly logarithmic radiative impact of CO 2 means that planets near the outer edge of the liquid water habitable zone (HZ) require ~106 x more CO 2 to maintain temperatures conducive to standing liquid water on the planetary surface than their counterparts near the inner edge. This logarithmic radiative response also means that atmospheric CO 2 changes of a given mass will have smaller temperature effects on higher pCO 2 planets. Ocean pH is linked to atmospheric pCO 2 through seawater carbonate speciation and calcium carbonate dissolution/precipitation, and the response of pH to changes in pCO 2 also decreases at higher initial pCO 2 . Here, we use idealized climate and ocean chemistry models to demonstrate that CO 2 perturbations large enough to cause catastrophic changes to surface temperature and ocean pH on low-pCO 2 planets in the innermost region of the HZ are likely to have much smaller effects on planets with higher pCO 2 . Major bouts of extraterrestrial fossil fuel combustion or volcanic CO 2 outgassing on high-pCO 2 planets in the mid-to-outer HZ should have mild or negligible impacts on surface temperature and ocean pH. Owing to low pCO 2 , Phanerozoic Earth’s surface environment may be unusually volatile compared to similar planets receiving lower instellation.