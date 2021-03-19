A Snowball in Hell: The Potential Steam Atmosphere of TOI-1266c

Many outstanding questions remain concerning the ultimate fate of terrestrial planets that pass through a runaway greenhouse phase, such as Venus is thought to have in its past. Developing a better understanding of this process is critical, given the concerns about the long pre-main sequence super-luminous phases of smaller host stars (Luger & Barnes, 2015; Ramirez & Kaltenegger, 2014) which may desiccate many of the exoplanets found within the conventional habitable zone. One way to begin exploring this transition is to identify low-density targets orbiting small stars; one such planet is TOI-1266c, a super-Venus orbiting an early M dwarf that resides in the ‘radius valley’ (Fulton et al., 2017). Its moderate instellation (~2.4 times what the Earth receives), combined with its low apparent density (ranging from 2.2-9.2 g/cm2), suggests that the planet may have retained a substantial volatile reservoir over the course of its lifetime. The pre-main sequence super-luminous phase of TOI-1266 is roughly 400 Myr, which in combination with the enhanced extreme ultraviolet and X-ray fluxes would drive substantial atmospheric loss. This could remove up to a few percent of the planet’s mass in hydrogen within ~4 Gyr (see Luger et al., 2015). In the context of the uncertainties in the planet’s density, this scale of atmospheric loss largely precludes a H 2 -dominated atmosphere at present. If TOI-1266c is then a failed ice giant without a substantial primordial atmosphere, its ice-rich core would continually supply volatiles to the “atmosphere”, leaving the planet in an effectively perpetual runaway greenhouse state.

Here, we outline the potential atmospheric states of TOI-1266c using combined radiative-convective and photochemical modeling to explore what a potential steam atmosphere might look like. Additionally, we have worked to incorporate the uncertainties in the planet’s mass and the host’s age and activity through a comprehensive suite of atmospheric escape simulations. Together, several interesting outcomes emerge (predominantly driven by the size of the assumed volatile envelope) that either would suggest the planet is a super-Venus or super-Mercury, or an unexpected window into the evolution of steam atmospheres. As such, TOI-1266c represents a unique proving ground for theories related to the evolution of sub-Neptunes and Venus-like worlds, which in turn would ground future observations of exoplanets that may have undergone similar processes, as well as Earth-like planets that may be in the process of becoming uninhabitable.

References:

