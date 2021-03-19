Effect of mantle oxidation state on the magma ocean atmospheric evolution

The magma ocean period was a critical phase determining how Earth’s atmosphere developed into habitability. However, there are major uncertainties in the role of key processes such as outgassing from the planetary interior and escape of species to space that play a major role in determining the atmosphere of early Earth. We investigate the effect of outgassing of various species and escape of H 2 for different mantle redox states upon the composition and evolution of the atmosphere for the magma ocean period.

We included an important new atmosphere-interior coupling mechanism: the redox evolution of the mantle, which strongly affects the outgassing of species. We simulated the volatile outgassing and chemical speciation at the surface for various redox states of the mantle by employing a C-H-O based chemical speciation model combined with an interior outgassing model. We then applied a line-by-line radiative transfer model to study the remote appearance of the planet in terms of the infrared emission and transmission. Finally, we used a parameterized diffusion-limited and XUV energy-driven atmospheric escape model to calculate the loss of H 2 to space. We have simulated the thermal emission and transmission spectra for reduced and oxidized atmospheres present during the magma ocean period of Earth. Reduced/thin atmospheres consisting of H 2 in abundance emit more radiation to space and have a larger