Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Mar 17, 2021

Stellar Variability & Precision Radial Velocimetry: Lessons for atmospheric characterization

Presentation #1103 in the session “Open Engagement Session B”.

by E. Ford, C. Gilbertson, Z. Guo, J. K. Luhn, and M. Palumbo
Published onMar 17, 2021
Stellar Variability & Precision Radial Velocimetry: Lessons for atmospheric characterization

Ultra-stabilized echelle spectrographs (e.g., ESPRESSO, HPF, EXPRES, NEID) are enabling a new generation of precision radial velocity planet surveys. Thanks to improved instrumentation, the dominant source of “noise” is typically intrinsic stellar variability, rather than measurement uncertainties. This has motivated a variety of approaches to mitigate the effect of stellar variability on Doppler planet surveys. I propose to provide a survey of recent progress in developing, verifying and validating advanced statistical and machine learning methods for enabling Doppler planet surveys to pierce the veil of stellar variability. I would discuss the implications for planning future extremely precise radial velocity surveys and the potential implications for planning future observations to characterize the atmospheres and/or surfaces of potentially habitable exoplanets.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with