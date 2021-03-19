In-Situ Exploration of the Exoplanet Next Door: Revealing the Chemistry, Habitability and Evidence of Biological Processes in the Clouds of Venus

With its thick CO 2 atmosphere, moonless skies, and proximity to the Sun, Venus is considered to be a close analog to common, presumably lifeless, rocky exoplanets. However, the recent suggestion of PH 3 in the clouds of Venus (Greaves et al., 2020) has sparked renewed interest in the prospects for living organisms residing in the skies of Earth’s nearest planetary neighbor. As a disequlibrium species, PH 3 is readily photolyzed and chemically reacts with H, OH and H 2 O. In addition, PH 3 interacting with the ubiquitous H 2 SO 4 cloud particles readily converts into phosphorous and phosphoric acids (H 3 PO 3 and H 3 PO 4 , respectively). Together, these limit the mean lifetime of PH 3 molecules in the Venusian clouds to < 10 hours. The possible discovery of ~1-20 ppb PH 3 then means that this amount needs to be regenerated approximately every half Earth day. With no known natural photo- or thermo-chemical means to sufficiently generate PH 3 from other phosphorus compounds, a working hypothesis is that PH 3 is generated by microbial organisms, as occurs on Earth. Irrespective of whether PH 3 is eventually confirmed by future observations, in-depth investigation of the present atmosphere of Venus is fundamentally important for understanding mysterious climate history of the planet, as well as the workings of exo-Venuses that are likely going to be the most observable type of exoplanets in the foreseeable future. As proposed by recent mission studies — both a large Flagship class mission (Gilmore et al., 2020) and a more narrowly focused New Frontiers class mission (Baines et al., 2020) — a balloon-based mission to the clouds of Venus would use in-situ measurements to directly investigate the chemistry, dynamics, and potentially biological processes within the cloud environment of our “exoplanet next door”. Utilizing the large (~80 m s-1) zonal winds that predominate at < 60o latitude, the aerobot mission concept would circle the planet more than a dozen times over a notional 100-Earth-day science phase as it likely wanders poleward from its deployment near 10o latitude, with an excellent chance of visiting high latitudes >50o. Onboard instrumentation would sample the environment over all times of day including the composition of the air and aerosols, including (1) phosphorous compounds potentially linked to life processes, (2) UV-absorbing materials which possibly are also linked to astrobiology, (3) the reactive sulfur-cycle gases that create the dominant H 2 SO 4 aerosols, and (4) the noble gases, their isotopes and the isotopes of light gases — key to understanding the formation and evolution of the planet and its atmosphere. A digital holographic microscope would image particles in three dimensions at 0.7 micron-scale spatial resolution, searching for cellular morphologies. The balloon mission also directly and continuously measures the pressure/temperature structure, and, supported by balloon-tracking orbiter, winds in all three dimensions. The aerobot, capable of multiple 10-km-altitude traverses centered near 55-km (~0.5 bar, 25C), would enable 3-dimensional maps of these environmental characteristics as well as the dynamically/chemically influenced size distribution of aerosol particles via a nephelometer/particle-counter (Renard et al., 2020) testing, for example, the life cycle hypothesis of Seager et al (2020). These traverses also reveal the vertically-varying characteristics of atmospheric stability, gravity and planetary waves and Hadley cells, important for understanding the mechanisms that power and sustain the planet’s strong super-rotation. Such altitude excursions also enable measurements of radiative balance and solar energy deposition via a Net Flux Radiometer (Aslam et al., 2015), another key to understanding super-rotation.

