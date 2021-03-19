H₂O-Rock Reactions at the Deep Interiors of Water-Rich Planets

Water-rich planets can be found in our solar system (Uranus and Neptune) and extrasolar systems (some of the sub-Neptunes). While they have a critical ingredient for habitability, H 2 O, it is uncertain how such a dramatically different setting (very large amount of H 2 O) would impact the habitability. The models for water-rich planets so far have assumed little chemical interaction between H 2 O and minerals at high pressure, mainly due to the paucity of data on mineral-water reactions at high pressures and high temperatures. We have conducted a series of experiments on possible chemical reactions between key mineral phases of the rocky mantle and H 2 O at high pressures and high temperatures expected for the water-rock interfaces of 1-6 Earth-mass water-rich planets. We found that H 2 O solubility in silica (SiO 2 ) increases dramatically with pressure, reaching 2:1 ratio between SiO 2 and H 2 O in a single solid phase at pressures over 40 GPa. In contrast, a large amount of MgO can dissolve in dense liquid H 2 O at high pressure. In our experiments on (Mg,Fe) 2 SiO 4 olivine in a H 2 O medium, MgO component disappears from X-ray diffraction patterns while silica rich minerals appeared at 20-50 GPa at high temperatures. The recovered samples show morphology consistent with dissolution of MgO in dense liquid H 2 O at the pressure range, explaining the X-ray observation. The solubility of MgO in dense liquid H 2 O appears to be similar to that of NaCl in H 2 O at room conditions. Our data indicate that the solubility of MgO decreases at pressures above 50 GPa. These experimental results suggest that the H 2 O layer of the Earth-sized water-rich planets (for example, TRAPPIST-1c and 1f if they are water rich) would contain a large amount of MgO. The H 2 O layer of larger water-rich planets (for example, GJ1214b) would have much lower concentration of MgO. The compositional gradient by MgO in H 2 O layer can impact thermal evolution of the water-rich planets. The rock-H 2 O interface in these planets would have silica rich composition because of chemical leaching of MgO by H 2 O. The low-density hydrous silica at the interface would form a thin layer which may control the geochemical interaction between the rocky layer and the H 2 O envelope of the water-rich planets.