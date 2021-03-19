Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Abstract
Published on Mar 17, 2021

Keck/MOSFIRE Spectro-photometric variability of a Young Planetary-Mass Brown Dwarf

Presentation #1131 in the session “Open Engagement Session B”.

by E. Manjavacas, T. Karalidi, J. Vos, B. Biller, and B. Lew
Published onMar 17, 2021
Keck/MOSFIRE Spectro-photometric variability of a Young Planetary-Mass Brown Dwarf

High precision time-resolved spectro-photometry provides us with information about the cloud structure at different pressure levels of the atmospheres of brown dwarfs, and directly imaged exoplanet analogs. The monitoring of the easier observable exoplanet analogs, provide an idea on how exoplanet analog atmosphere structures look like. We show the results of spectrophotometric monitoring in the J-band of the Beta-Pic b exoplanet analog, 2MASS J2208136+2921213, during ~2.5 h using the MOSFIRE at the Keck 1 telescope. We find a maximum variability amplitude of 3% in the J-band, that decreases with wavelength, and slightly enhanced variability in the Na I alkali line. The Na I alkali line traces deeper layers of the atmosphere of 2MASS J2208136+2921213, allowing us to provide an estimation of where the different cloud layers are settled in the atmosphere of the object using radiate transfer models.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with