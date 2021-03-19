Assessment of Ammonia as a Biosignature Gas in Exoplanet Atmospheres

Ammonia (NH 3 ) is a poor biosignature gas because of its extreme solubility in water. We simulate exoplanet atmosphere transmission spectra, with varying NH 3 biological surface fluxes, considering both photochemistry and solubility (i.e., including surface deposition). We find that NH 3 is detectable with JWST only for a very favorable case of an H 2 -dominated rocky planet orbiting an M dwarf star, and only if NH 3 exists above about 5 ppm column-averaged mixing ratio. The most favorable scenario for the detection of ammonia has an unrealistic NH 3 biological surface flux, at levels on the order of 1015 molecules cm-2 s-1 (~ 4.5×106 Tg year-1). This value is roughly 20,000 times greater than the biological production of NH 3 on Earth, and about 10,000 times greater than Earth’s CH 4 biological production. Nonetheless, NH 3 could accumulate on planets with limited surface water. In summary, while one might envision NH 3 accumulating in a planet atmosphere with intensive bioactivity, the planet surface would have to be covered with life that produces NH 3 with far higher fluxes than life found in even the most highly NH 3 producing niche environments on Earth.