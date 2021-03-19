Abiotic Oxygen on the Atmospheres of Venus-Like Exoplanets

Photolysis of CO 2 in CO 2 -dominated atmospheres could potentially generate large amounts of abiotic O 2 in exoplanetary contexts (e.g., Gao et al., 2015). Interestingly, ground-state O 2 has never been observed on Venus, despite high CO 2 photolysis rates in the upper atmosphere (Trauger & Lunine, 1983; Krasnopolsky, 2006). This lack of O 2 has been attributed to catalytic cycles involving HO x , ClO x , SO x , and NO x molecules that can efficiently recombine photochemically generated CO and O into CO 2 (DeMore & Yung, 1982; Mills et al., 2007; Yung & DeMore, 1999). Hitherto, it is unknown how these photochemical networks would be impacted by different stellar spectra. In this study, we model the photochemistry of Venus-like exoplanets around various stellar types. We use the Caltech/JPL 1-D photochemical model KINETICS, based upon the work of Zhang et al. (2012) and Bierson & Zhang (2020), to simulate 464 chemical reactions between 68 chemical species composed of H, C, O, N, S, and Cl. We consider an atmosphere primarily composed of CO 2 (~90 bars) and N 2 (~3 bars) with trace amounts of H 2 O, SO 2 , OCS, HCl, and the photochemical products thereof. These trace species contribute the HO x , ClO x , SO x , and NO x catalysts that control the steady-state abundance profiles of abiotic O 2 in the atmosphere. Our model also simulates the condensation and evaporation of H 2 O and H 2 SO 4 in the atmosphere’s cloud region. We assume that the surface mixing ratios of trace atmospheric species are controlled by surface mineralogical buffers relevant to Venus (Zolotov, 2018). We compare the effect of G- and M-dwarf spectral energy distributions on Venus-like worlds, placing the planets at orbital distances with the same total incident flux as Venus. Our preliminary results show that different spectral energy distributions result in different O 2 buildup. In particular, the high FUV/NUV ratio of TRAPPIST-1 can cause a Venus-like planet to contain several percent O 2 in the upper atmosphere. However, around a Sun-like star, where the NUV flux outweighs the FUV flux by orders of magnitude, the column mixing ratio of O 2 is limited to ≪1 ppm.