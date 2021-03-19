Habitable Zones in Binary Star Systems with a Circumbinary Giant Planet

To date more than three dozen binary star systems are known to host circumbinary planets.

In this contribution we investigate if and where such systems can host additional potentially habitable worlds. So-called dynamically informed habitable zones are valuable concepts in this respect as they allow us to consider the orbital evolution of the system as well as the actual insolation received by additional Earth-like planets that orbit the binary star. Here, we present an analytic method for calculating dynamically informed habitable zones in circumbinary systems known to host giant planets. By determining the extent of dynamically informed habitable zones in Kepler-16, Kepler-34, Kepler-35 and Kepler-413 systems we show that the presence of a giant planet strongly affects the chances of additional terrestrial planets to be habitable even when they are on dynamically stable orbits.