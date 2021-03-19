Skip to main content
Abstract
Published on Mar 17, 2021

Deep Imaging of Nearby Habitable Zones with VISIR-NEAR and an Upgraded LBT

Presentation #1233 in the session “Open Engagement Session C”.

by K. Wagner
Direct imaging of exoplanets in the thermal infrared would add quantitative details on their temperatures, luminosities, albedos, and level of internal/additional heating, all of which factor into their potential habitability. The ESO/Breakthrough-sponsored New Earths in the Alpha Centauri Region (NEAR) program recently completed the first ultra-deep imaging campaign in the thermal infrared with the upgraded VISIR-NEAR instrument. In this talk, I will describe the NEAR campaign and the unprecedented sensitivity that it demonstrated for imaging rocky habitable-zone exoplanets. I will also discuss on-going efforts to upgrade the mid-infrared capabilities of the LBT based on the lessons from NEAR, which would enable coordinated deep explorations for low-mass habitable-zone planets in both the Northern and Southern skies. Finally, I will discuss expectations for a NEAR-like instrument on an ELT, which could potentially enable imaging Earth-like planets in the habitable zones of nearby stars.

