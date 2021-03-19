Flaring effects form a M dwarf in a prebiotic Earth-like planet

In this work we modified a photochemical model (ATMOS) to study both the effects of a flare and a succession of flares emitted by a M-dwarf on the atmosphere of a prebiotic Earth-like planet. We sought to determine if interaction between star and planetary atmosphere could arouse a false positive while using O2 and O3 as biosignatures in search of life outside the Solar System. For this reason, we have created a control layer on top to handle model’s input (atmosphere, stellar flux, time) during the flare event. Allowing us to see the consequences of increased stellar flux on an Earth-like planet at an equivalent au form it’s host star (AD Leonis).