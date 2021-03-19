Skip to main content
Published on Mar 17, 2021

To Cool is to Keep: Residual H/He Atmospheres of Super-Earths and sub-Neptunes

Presentation #1241 in the session “Open Engagement Session C”.

by W. Misener and H. Schlichting
Current theory predicts that observed rocky super-Earths accreted large nebular hydrogen/helium envelopes before disk dispersal. These atmospheres have since been mostly lost through hydrodynamic outflows. Such super-Earth atmospheres may soon be observable, but their mass, composition, and redox state resulting from their evolution are largely unexplored, despite these processes’ potential impact on habitability. I will present the observable outcomes of the evolution of super-Earths from their initial states since disk dispersal. Using theoretical models, I will demonstrate that loss of the primordial atmosphere can be incomplete, leading to a thin residual H/He envelope. The masses of these remnant atmospheres vary by orders of magnitude depending on the planet’s mass and the flux it receives from its host star. Super-Earths finish mass loss with atmospheric masses ranging from 10-9 to 10-2 planet masses for typical parameters. I will discuss the implications of this residual hydrogen for subsequent secondary atmospheres, including their masses, composition, and observational signatures.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
