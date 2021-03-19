Modeling Ionizing Radiation Outputs from Planet Hosts: Coronal X-ray/EUV and Wind Mass Fluxes of k1 Ceti

Recent observational studies of rocky exoplanets with Kepler and TESS missions suggest that many rocky exoplanets are detected in the habitable zone around magnetically active solar-like stars. These stars are efficient generators of ionizing radiation in the form of X-ray and Extreme UV (EUV) flux (collectively known as XUV), wind mass loss and eruptive events. While these outputs are the critical factors affecting the planetary atmospheres via initiation of atmospheric erosion and their impact on atmospheric chemistry, they are poorly known. Here, we present the results of data driven three-dimensional magnetohydrodynamic modeling of the global corona of a young (650 Myr) solar-like star, k1 Ceti, using observational data inputs at two epochs separated by 11 months. Over the course of 11 months, the global corona had undergone drastic transition from a simple dipole to a tilted multipole global magnetic field, which provides favorable conditions for formation of Co-rotating Interaction Regions (CIRs) and associated strong shocks, the source of energetic protons and the impact of their dynamic pressure on exoplanetary magnetospheres. The modeled XUV and wind fluxes provide the framework for evaluating their impact on atmospheric loss from the early terrestrial exoplanets that will be tested in the upcoming multi-observatory multi-epoch observations of evolving young solar-like stars.