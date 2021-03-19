Probing the capability of future direct imaging missions to spectrally constrain the frequency of Earth-like planets

A critical question in the search for extraterrestrial life is whether exoEarth candidates (EECs) are Earth-like, in that they host life that progressively oxygenates their atmospheres. We propose answering this question statistically by searching for O 2 and O 3 on EECs detected by future direct imaging missions such as HabEx or LUVOIR. In this paper we explore the ability of these missions to constrain the fraction, fE, of EECs that are Earth-like for different estimates of the occurrence rate of EECs (η earth ). A positive detection of O 2 and O 3 on at least 1 EEC would allow us to significantly constrain f E . However, an important consideration is whether these missions could still allow us to constrain f E in the event of a null detection, where we do not detect O 2 or O 3 on any observed EEC. To determine this, our approach is to use the Planetary Spectrum Generator to simulate observations of EECs with O 2 and O 3 levels based on Earth’s history. We consider four instrument designs: LUVOIR-A (15 m), LUVOIR-B (8 m), HabEx with a starshade (4 m, “HabEx/SS”), HabEx without a starshade (4 m, “HabEx/no-SS”). We also consider three estimates of η earth : 24%, 5%, and 0.5%. In the case of a null-detection where we do not detect O 2 and O3 on any EECs we find that for η earth = 24%, LUVOIR-A, LUVOIR-B, and HabEx/SS would constrain the fraction, f E , of EECs that are Earth-like, to ≤ 0.094, ≤ 0.18, and ≤ 0.56, respectively, for the most likely range of estimates of Proterozoic O 2 . This also indicates that for f E greater than these upper limits, we are likely to detect O 3 on at least 1 EEC. In contrast, we find that HabEx/no-SS cannot constrain f E , due in large part to the lack of an ultraviolet channel on the coronagraph. For η earth = 5%, only LUVOIR-A and LUVOIR-B would be able to constrain fE in the case of a null detection, to ≤ 0.45 and ≤ 0.85, respectively. Finally, for η earth = 0.5%, none of the missions would allow us to constrain fE in the case of a null detection, as it will likely be difficult to detect EECs in that scenario. We conclude that the value of η earth has a strong effect on our ability to constrain f E in the event of a null detection, and although missions with larger aperture mirrors are more robust to uncertainties in η earth , all are susceptible to an inconclusive null detection if η earth is sufficiently low.