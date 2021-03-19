Efficiency of the oxygenic photosynthesis on Earth analogs

We study the efficiency of the oxygenic photosynthesis (OP) on Earth-like planets in the habitable zone of their host stars.

We focus on rocky planets within the habitable zone. We use recent habitable zone models to characterize the planet, and estimate the photon flux and the the exergy flux on their surface as a function of the host star effective temperature. We find that G and F-stars provide the best environment for OP: in the OP wavelength range, both photon flux and the exergy flux incerase as a funciotn of the star temperature. Finally we also introduce for notion of exergetic efficiency to evaluateth OP effectiveness.