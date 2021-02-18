Natural Gamma Transmutation Studies

No comments here
Whitepaper #001 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon; other science themes: Gamma ray transmutation studies
Beyond Earth’s magnetosphere is a spectrum of extra-gallactic energetic photons of mysterious origin. Called the “gamma fog” this source of gamma rays provides a unique opportunity to study neutron generation (from beryllium) and the use of such neutrons to transmute elements found in the lunar crust. There are also many commercial applications.