Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Natural Gamma Transmutation Studies

Whitepaper #001 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; Mercury and/or the Moon; other science themes: Gamma ray transmutation studies

by Peter Schubert
Published onMar 18, 2021
Natural Gamma Transmutation Studies

Beyond Earth’s magnetosphere is a spectrum of extra-gallactic energetic photons of mysterious origin. Called the “gamma fog” this source of gamma rays provides a unique opportunity to study neutron generation (from beryllium) and the use of such neutrons to transmute elements found in the lunar crust. There are also many commercial applications.

Natural Gamma Transmutation Studies
570.51 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with