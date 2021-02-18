Human Assisted Science at Venus: Venus Exploration in the New Human Spaceflight Age

No comments here
Whitepaper #005 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other science themes: Planetary Science by in-situ Humans; Venus
Some human mission trajectories to Mars include flybys of Venus. These flybys provide opportunities to practice deep space human operations before committing to longer and lower-cadence Mars-only flights. Flybys also enable “human in the loop” scientific study of Venus. The time to begin coordinating Earth-to-Mars-via-Venus missions is now.