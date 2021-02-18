Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Human Assisted Science at Venus: Venus Exploration in the New Human Spaceflight Age

Whitepaper #005 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other science themes: Planetary Science by in-situ Humans; Venus

by Noam Izenberg, Ralph. L. McNutt, Jr., Kirby D. Runyon, Paul K. Byrne, and Alexander MacDonald
Published onMar 18, 2021
Human Assisted Science at Venus: Venus Exploration in the New Human Spaceflight Age

Some human mission trajectories to Mars include flybys of Venus. These flybys provide opportunities to practice deep space human operations before committing to longer and lower-cadence Mars-only flights. Flybys also enable “human in the loop” scientific study of Venus. The time to begin coordinating Earth-to-Mars-via-Venus missions is now.

Human Assisted Science at Venus: Venus Exploration in the New Human Spaceflight Age
4.98 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with