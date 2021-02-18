Mars’ Ancient Dynamo and Crustal Remanent Magnetism

No comments here
Whitepaper #006 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mars; state of the profession
In this paper we motivate planning and implementation of magnetometers on aerial platforms such as airplanes, drones and/or long-lived balloons to obtain low-altitude magnetic measurements over kilometers to hundreds of kilometers. The science goal is to determine the nature, origin and age of Mars’ crustal remanent magnetization.