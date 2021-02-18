Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mars’ Ancient Dynamo and Crustal Remanent Magnetism

Whitepaper #006 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mars; state of the profession

by Anna Mittelholz, J. Espley, J. Connerney, R. Fu, C. L. Johnson, B. Langlais, R. J. Lillis, A. Morschhauser, D. Ravat, F. Vervelidou, M. Volk, and B. P. Weiss
In this paper we motivate planning and implementation of magnetometers on aerial platforms such as airplanes, drones and/or long-lived balloons to obtain low-altitude magnetic measurements over kilometers to hundreds of kilometers. The science goal is to determine the nature, origin and age of Mars’ crustal remanent magnetization.

