Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Cis-Lunar Space Neutrino Subterranean Asset

Whitepaper #008 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development

by David Traore
Published onMar 18, 2021
The asset hosts a galactic propulsion system research facility on the Moon. Energy is being generated and transferred to small spacecraft, from fusion reactors located 3 meters below the lunar surface. The facility comprises a descent/recharge/ascent platform for ESPA class spacecraft plus 3 pressurized habitats for human explorers.

422.65 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
