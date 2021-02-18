Cis-Lunar Space Neutrino Subterranean Asset

No comments here
Whitepaper #008 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; Mercury and/or the Moon; technology development
The asset hosts a galactic propulsion system research facility on the Moon. Energy is being generated and transferred to small spacecraft, from fusion reactors located 3 meters below the lunar surface. The facility comprises a descent/recharge/ascent platform for ESPA class spacecraft plus 3 pressurized habitats for human explorers.