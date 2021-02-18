Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Enabling a New Generation of Outer Solar System Missions: Engineering Design Studies for Nuclear Electric Propulsion

Whitepaper #011 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Outer Solar System Exploration; technology development

by John R. Casani, Marc A. Gibson, David I. Poston, Nathan J. Strange, John O. Elliott, Ralph L. McNutt, Jr., Steven L. McCarty, Patrick R. McClure, Steven R. Oleson, and Christophe J. Sotin
Published onMar 18, 2021
A nuclear electric propulsion (NEP) capability would enable and enhance outer solar system missions that cannot be done with radioisotope power systems. We highlight 10-kWe NEP benefits to encourage NASA SMD to advocate (as a potential beneficiary) for NASA’s plan to develop Kilopower, and to motivate further 10-kWe NEP–related concept studies.

285.84 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
