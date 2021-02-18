Enabling a New Generation of Outer Solar System Missions: Engineering Design Studies for Nuclear Electric Propulsion

No comments here
Whitepaper #011 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Outer Solar System Exploration; technology development
A nuclear electric propulsion (NEP) capability would enable and enhance outer solar system missions that cannot be done with radioisotope power systems. We highlight 10-kWe NEP benefits to encourage NASA SMD to advocate (as a potential beneficiary) for NASA’s plan to develop Kilopower, and to motivate further 10-kWe NEP–related concept studies.