Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Venus Tesserae: The importance of Venus tesserae and remaining open questions

Whitepaper #012 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; Venus

by Jennifer Whitten, Martha S. Gilmore, Jeremy Brossier, Paul K. Byrne, Joshua J. Knicely, and Suzanne E. Smrekar
Published onMar 18, 2021
Venus Tesserae: The importance of Venus tesserae and remaining open questions

Tesserae are some of the oldest terrains on Venus and may have formed during a period with substantially different climactic conditions than today, preserving a record of this more temperate climate. A landed mission to tesserae could address major science questions, constraining internal and surface conditions earlier in the planet’s history.

Venus Tesserae: The importance of Venus tesserae and remaining open questions
173.37 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with