Venus Tesserae: The importance of Venus tesserae and remaining open questions

No comments here
Whitepaper #012 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; interior evolution and volcanism; Venus
Tesserae are some of the oldest terrains on Venus and may have formed during a period with substantially different climactic conditions than today, preserving a record of this more temperate climate. A landed mission to tesserae could address major science questions, constraining internal and surface conditions earlier in the planet’s history.