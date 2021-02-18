Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

White Paper Summary of the Final Report from the Ice and Climate Evolution Science Analysis group (ICE-SAG)

Whitepaper #013 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other science themes: climate

by Serina Diniega, Than Putzig, Shane Byrne, Wendy Calvin, Colin Dundas, Lori Fenton, Paul Hayne, David Hollibaugh Baker, Jack Holt, Christine Hvidberg, Melinda Kahre, Michael Mischna, Gareth Morgan, Dorothy Oehler, Anya Portyankina, Deanne Rogers, Hanna Sizemore, Isaac Smith, Alejandro Soto, Leslie Tamppari, Timothy Titus, and Chris Webster
The Ice and Climate Evolution Science Analysis Group (ICE-SAG) was convened by MEPAG in 2018 with the aims of identifying & prioritizing fundamental science questions related to the recent & ongoing evolution of Mars volatiles & climate, & exploring new mission approaches that could address these high-priority science questions during 2023–2032.

