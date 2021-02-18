White Paper Summary of the Final Report from the Ice and Climate Evolution Science Analysis group (ICE-SAG)

No comments here
Whitepaper #013 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other science themes: climate
The Ice and Climate Evolution Science Analysis Group (ICE-SAG) was convened by MEPAG in 2018 with the aims of identifying & prioritizing fundamental science questions related to the recent & ongoing evolution of Mars volatiles & climate, & exploring new mission approaches that could address these high-priority science questions during 2023–2032.