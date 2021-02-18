Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Cryogenic Comet Sample Return

Whitepaper #014 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Andrew Westphal, Larry R. Nittler, Rhonda Stroud, Michael E. Zolensky, Nancy L. Chabot, Neil Dello Russo, Jamie E. Elsila, Scott A. Sandford, Daniel P. Glavin, Michael E. Evans, Joseph A. Nuth, Jessica Sunshine, Ronald J. Vervack, Jr., and Harold A. Weaver
High-priority science questions can be addressed by coordinated mineralogical, petrological, chemical and isotopic analyses of cometary materials from a cryogenic sample in which the ices are preserved. Cryocooler technology now has extensive heritage on spacecraft. This is a game-changer for cryogenic cometary sample return.

11.1 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
