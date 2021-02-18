Cryogenic Comet Sample Return

No comments here
Whitepaper #014 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; primitive bodies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
High-priority science questions can be addressed by coordinated mineralogical, petrological, chemical and isotopic analyses of cometary materials from a cryogenic sample in which the ices are preserved. Cryocooler technology now has extensive heritage on spacecraft. This is a game-changer for cryogenic cometary sample return.