Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

RPIFs to PDUCs: New Planetary Data Utilization Centers to support NASA’s Planetary Data Ecosystem

Whitepaper #016 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Planetary data usage and infrastructure; other planetary bodies: All solid Solar System bodies

by David Williams, Robert C. Anderson, Shane Byrne, Francois Costard, Alexander Hayes, Ralf Jaumann, Peter Mouginis-Mark, Jan-Peter Muller, Jürgen Oberst, Peter H. Schultz, John G. Spray, Julie Stopar, Sarah Sutton, and Thomas R. Watters
We recommend that NASA support evolution of the Regional Planetary Image Facilities (RPIFs) into a new generation of Planetary Data Utilization Centers (PDUCs), that would offer specialized training to use planetary data in geospatially-registered formats, as part of a wholistic and efficient Planetary Data Ecosystem for the next decade and beyond.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
