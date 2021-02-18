RPIFs to PDUCs: New Planetary Data Utilization Centers to support NASA’s Planetary Data Ecosystem

No comments here
Whitepaper #016 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other: Planetary data usage and infrastructure; other planetary bodies: All solid Solar System bodies
We recommend that NASA support evolution of the Regional Planetary Image Facilities (RPIFs) into a new generation of Planetary Data Utilization Centers (PDUCs), that would offer specialized training to use planetary data in geospatially-registered formats, as part of a wholistic and efficient Planetary Data Ecosystem for the next decade and beyond.