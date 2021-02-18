Exogenic versus endogenic features of the planetary satellites

No comments here
Whitepaper #017 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; giant planets systems
The surfaces of planetary satellites in the outer solar system are modified by external agents. In addition to the physical and chemical changes that occur, materials are added from various sources, e.g., dust. We consider how additions and modifications to satellite surfaces would complicate the search for markers of the body’s interior.