Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Exogenic versus endogenic features of the planetary satellites

Whitepaper #017 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; giant planets systems

by Christopher Paranicas, Leonardo Regoli, Nicolas Ligier, Tom Nordheim, and Karl Hibbitts
The surfaces of planetary satellites in the outer solar system are modified by external agents. In addition to the physical and chemical changes that occur, materials are added from various sources, e.g., dust. We consider how additions and modifications to satellite surfaces would complicate the search for markers of the body’s interior.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
