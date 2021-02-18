In-Situ Mineralogical Analysis of the Venus Surface using X-ray Diffraction

No comments here
Whitepaper #018 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; habitability and water; Venus
Understanding Venus’ surface mineralogy and geologic evolution through direct crystallographic measurements will inform comparative Terrestrial Planetology in our own solar system (the only one we can directly measure) and provide a basis for the interpretation of remote observations of “Venus-like” exoplanets circling sun-like stars.