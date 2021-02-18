Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

In-Situ Mineralogical Analysis of the Venus Surface using X-ray Diffraction

Whitepaper #018 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; habitability and water; Venus

by David Blake, Thomas Bristow, Philippe Sarrazin, and Kris Zacny
Published onMar 18, 2021
Understanding Venus’ surface mineralogy and geologic evolution through direct crystallographic measurements will inform comparative Terrestrial Planetology in our own solar system (the only one we can directly measure) and provide a basis for the interpretation of remote observations of “Venus-like” exoplanets circling sun-like stars.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
