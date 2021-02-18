Geochronology as a Framework for Inner Solar System History and Evolution

No comments here
Whitepaper #020 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; technology development
Determining absolute ages of geologic units in the inner Solar System will drive major scientific advances in Solar System formation, the effects of impact bombardment on life, and the evolution of planets and their interiors. We make specific recommendations for missions, laboratory work, and partnerships to strengthen this endeavor.