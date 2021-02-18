Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Geochronology as a Framework for Inner Solar System History and Evolution

Whitepaper #020 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology; technology development

by Barbara Cohen, Gregory F. Herzog, Steven J. Jaret, Justin I. Simon, Timothy D. Swindle, Stephanie E. Suarez, Marissa M. Tremblay, Brent D. Turrin, Nicolle Zellner, Natalie M. Curran, Stuart J. Robbins, Carolyn Crow, F. Scott Anderson, Kip V. Hodges, David L. Shuster, Tom Lapen, George Gehrels, Meenakshi Wadhwa, Marc W. Caffee, Cameron M. Mercer, Fanny Cattani, Barbara Frasl, Ricardo Arevalo, Jr., Julia A. Cartwright, Daniel R. Dunlap, Regina DeWitt, Michelle R. Kirchoff, Caleb I. Fassett, Clive R. Neal, Kirby D. Runyon, and Daniel P. Moriarty
Published onMar 18, 2021
Geochronology as a Framework for Inner Solar System History and Evolution

Determining absolute ages of geologic units in the inner Solar System will drive major scientific advances in Solar System formation, the effects of impact bombardment on life, and the evolution of planets and their interiors. We make specific recommendations for missions, laboratory work, and partnerships to strengthen this endeavor.

Geochronology as a Framework for Inner Solar System History and Evolution
376.01 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with