Advanced Curation of Astromaterials for Planetary Science Over the Next Decade

Whitepaper #021 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; other science themes: Curation of Astromaterials; technology development
Advanced curation is a field of research and development aiming to improve curation and sample acquisition practices in existing astromaterials collections and to enable future sample return activities. The primary result of advanced curation is to preserve the scientific integrity of all samples from mission inception to scientific analysis.