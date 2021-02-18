Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

MARSCat: Imaging of the Martian Ionosphere using a CubeSat Constellation

Whitepaper #022 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Mars; technology development

by Edgar A Bering, Laila Andersson, Mark Moldwin, and Paul Withers
The MarsCAT (Mars Array of ionospheric Research Satellites forming the Constellation for Aeronomy and Tomography) Mission is a multi 6U CubeSat mission to study the ionosphere of Mars for a future mission of opportunity. The mission will investigate the plasma and magnetic structure of the Martian ionosphere, including transient plasma structures.

