Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Terrestrial Planets Comparative Climatology (TPCC) mission concept

Whitepaper #023 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other science themes: Atmospheres, dynamics, evolution, comparative climatology; Venus

by Leslie Tamppari, Amanda Brecht, Kevin Baines, Brian Drouin, Larry Esposito, Scott Guzewich, Richard Hofer, Kandis Lea Jessup, Armin Kleinböhl, Tibor Kremic, Michael Mischna, Nicholas Schneider, and Aymeric Spiga
The Terrestrial Planets Comparative Climatology (TPCC) mission concept white paper advocates that planetary science in the next decade would greatly benefit from comparatively studying the behavior of the atmospheres of Venus and Mars, contemporaneously and with the same instrumentation, to capture atmospheric response to the same solar forcing.

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
