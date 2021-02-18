No comments here
Whitepaper #023 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other science themes: Atmospheres, dynamics, evolution, comparative climatology; Venus
The Terrestrial Planets Comparative Climatology (TPCC) mission concept white paper advocates that planetary science in the next decade would greatly benefit from comparatively studying the behavior of the atmospheres of Venus and Mars, contemporaneously and with the same instrumentation, to capture atmospheric response to the same solar forcing.