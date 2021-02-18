Skip to main content
Community Report
Evo-Evolutionary Origins, Nature, and Impact of Paired Reproduction in Earth and Possible Extraterrestial Microbiota

Whitepaper #024 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Sociobiology of Early Life

by Kevin Clark
Published onMar 18, 2021
Evo-Evolutionary Origins, Nature, and Impact of Paired Reproduction in Earth and Possible Extraterrestial Microbiota

Major Earth taxa, including microbiota, evolved sex-like mechanisms, limiting genomic fixation of harmful mutations while enabling genetic innovations to strengthen cohort and progeny selective advantages, But, imperfect scientific descriptions leave the origins, nature, and impact of sex on Earth and perhaps other livable worlds poorly understood.

Evo-Evolutionary Origins, Nature, and Impact of Paired Reproduction in Earth and Possible Extraterrestial Microbiota
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
