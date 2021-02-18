Evo-Evolutionary Origins, Nature, and Impact of Paired Reproduction in Earth and Possible Extraterrestial Microbiota

No comments here
Whitepaper #024 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Sociobiology of Early Life
Major Earth taxa, including microbiota, evolved sex-like mechanisms, limiting genomic fixation of harmful mutations while enabling genetic innovations to strengthen cohort and progeny selective advantages, But, imperfect scientific descriptions leave the origins, nature, and impact of sex on Earth and perhaps other livable worlds poorly understood.