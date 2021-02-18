Ultrasociality, Goods Theory, and Primitive Agriculture in Cosmopolitan Earth and Putative Extraterrestial Microbial Symbionts

No comments here
Whitepaper #026 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Sociobiology of Early Life
Farming microbes select vital tradeoffs favoring economics-reliant ultrasociality, a superior collective state derived from multilevel sociogenetic effects. This public-goods interpretation yields better insights into sociobiological transitions on Earth and model habitable worlds, including consumer drivers of life histories and biospheres.