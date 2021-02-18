Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Ultrasociality, Goods Theory, and Primitive Agriculture in Cosmopolitan Earth and Putative Extraterrestial Microbial Symbionts

Whitepaper #026 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Sociobiology of Early Life

by Kevin Clark
Published onMar 18, 2021
Farming microbes select vital tradeoffs favoring economics-reliant ultrasociality, a superior collective state derived from multilevel sociogenetic effects. This public-goods interpretation yields better insights into sociobiological transitions on Earth and model habitable worlds, including consumer drivers of life histories and biospheres.

77.67 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
