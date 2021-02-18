Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Human Planetary and Astrobiology Exploration: How Will Radiation, Low Gravity, and Isolated and Confined Conditions Affect Our Health?

Whitepaper #027 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Human Exploration; other science themes: Human Health

by Jancy McPhee and John Charles
Human explorers surpass robots in having the intellectual flexibility, analytical capabilities, and observational skills needed to answer key planetary science and astrobiology questions. Keeping the explorer healthy will require a better understanding of the effects of radiation, low G, and isolated and confined conditions on human health.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
