Whitepaper #028 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; Venus
We define and consider Origination, Robustness, and Continuity factors, and conclude that the chance life exists on Venus today is non-zero. Better understanding of Venus’ history and current conditions through new missions including in-situ investigations would constrain the Venus Life Equation, even in absence of direct detection of life.