Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The Venus Life Equation

Whitepaper #028 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: habitability and water; life and prebiotic organics; Venus

by Noam Izenberg, Diana M. Gentry, David J. Smith, Martha S. Gilmore, David Grinspoon, Mark A. Bullock, Penelope J. Boston, and Grzegorz P. Słowik
Published onMar 18, 2021
We define and consider Origination, Robustness, and Continuity factors, and conclude that the chance life exists on Venus today is non-zero. Better understanding of Venus’ history and current conditions through new missions including in-situ investigations would constrain the Venus Life Equation, even in absence of direct detection of life.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
