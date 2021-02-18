Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mars, The Nearest Habitable World — A Comprehensive Program For Future Mars Exploration

Whitepaper #029 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Architecture and strategy for Mars exploration; other science themes: Integrate all aspects of Mars science

by Bruce Jakosky, Shane Byrne, Wendy Calvin, Shannon Curry, Bethany Ehlmann, Jen Eigenbrode, Tori Hoehler, Briony Horgan, Scott Hubbard, Tom McCollom, John Mustard, Than Putzig, Michelle Rucker, Michael Wolff, Robin Wordsworth, Michael Meyer, and Rich Zurek
Published onMar 18, 2021
NASA commissioned the Mars Architecture Strategy Working Group to develop a strategy for Mars exploration beyond Mars sample return, capitalizing on the compelling nature of Mars science. We submitted our preliminary report in June 2020. We recommend a vigorous and robust Mars program that addresses fundamental and exciting science objectives.

1.01 MB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with