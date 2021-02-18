Mars, The Nearest Habitable World — A Comprehensive Program For Future Mars Exploration

No comments here
Whitepaper #029 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; other: Architecture and strategy for Mars exploration; other science themes: Integrate all aspects of Mars science
NASA commissioned the Mars Architecture Strategy Working Group to develop a strategy for Mars exploration beyond Mars sample return, capitalizing on the compelling nature of Mars science. We submitted our preliminary report in June 2020. We recommend a vigorous and robust Mars program that addresses fundamental and exciting science objectives.