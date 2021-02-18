Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021

Minor Body Science with the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

Whitepaper #030 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes

by Bryan Holler, Stefanie N. Milam, James M. Bauer, Jeffrey W. Kruk, Charles Alcock, Michele T. Bannister, Gordon L. Bjoraker, Dennis Bodewits, Amanda S. Bosh, Marc W. Buie, Tony L. Farnham, Nader Haghighipour, Paul S. Hardersen, Alan W. Harris, Christopher M. Hirata, Henry H. Hsieh, Michael S. P. Kelley, Matthew M. Knight, Emily A. Kramer, Andrea Longobardo, Conor A. Nixon, Ernesto Palomba, Silvia Protopapa, Lynnae C. Quick, Darin Ragozzine, Jason D. Rhodes, Andy S. Rivkin, Gal Sarid, Amanda A. Sickafoose, Cristina A. Thomas, David E. Trilling, and Robert A. West
There is a long history of solar system observations with space telescopes. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will have a larger aperture, larger field of view, and more sensitive instrumentation than its predecessors. The prospects for solar system science are substantial, particularly in the area of surveys for the detection of minor bodies.

926.5 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
