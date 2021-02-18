Minor Body Science with the Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope

No comments here
Whitepaper #030 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: primitive bodies; ground- and space-based telescopes
There is a long history of solar system observations with space telescopes. The Nancy Grace Roman Space Telescope will have a larger aperture, larger field of view, and more sensitive instrumentation than its predecessors. The prospects for solar system science are substantial, particularly in the area of surveys for the detection of minor bodies.