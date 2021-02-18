Skip to main content
Community Report
Classical and Quantum Cell-Cell Signaling by Microbial Life on Earth and Possible Other Livable Worlds

Whitepaper #032 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Sociobiology of Early Life

by Kevin Clark
Cell-cell signaling, a fundamental innovation of early social life forms, helps Earth microbes adapt to varying ambient and host eco-evolutionary settings. Improved scientific study and understanding of signaling traits will reveal aspects of possible extraterrestrial microbial social behaviors impacting other extinct or extant livable worlds.

