Classical and Quantum Information Processing in Aneural to Neural Cellular Decision Making on Earth and Perhaps Beyond

Whitepaper #033 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Sociobiology of Early Life
Response regulation to ambient and host environment conditions, known as cellular decision making, may be observed for all Earth cellular taxa, from primitive unicellular to sophisticated multicellular organisms. The origins and evolution of such capacities determine life viability and help shape the livability of worlds via biosphere interactions.