Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Classical and Quantum Information Processing in Aneural to Neural Cellular Decision Making on Earth and Perhaps Beyond

Whitepaper #033 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: life and prebiotic organics; other science themes: Sociobiology of Early Life

by Kevin Clark
Published onMar 18, 2021
Classical and Quantum Information Processing in Aneural to Neural Cellular Decision Making on Earth and Perhaps Beyond

Response regulation to ambient and host environment conditions, known as cellular decision making, may be observed for all Earth cellular taxa, from primitive unicellular to sophisticated multicellular organisms. The origins and evolution of such capacities determine life viability and help shape the livability of worlds via biosphere interactions.

Classical and Quantum Information Processing in Aneural to Neural Cellular Decision Making on Earth and Perhaps Beyond
498.54 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
Bulletin of the AAS
Bulletin of the AAS
Published with