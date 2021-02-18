Measuring Mars Atmospheric Winds from Orbit

No comments here
Whitepaper #035 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Mars; technology development
Wind is the process that connects Mars’ climate system. Measurements of Mars atmospheric winds from orbit would dramatically advance our understanding of Mars and help prepare for human exploration. Multiple instruments in development will be ready for flight in the next decade. We urge the Decadal Survey to make these measurements a priority.