Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

The case for a multi-channel polarization sensitive LIDAR for investigation of insolation-driven ices and atmospheres

Whitepaper #036 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Mars; technology development

by Adrian Brown, Gorden Videen, Shane Byrne, Evgenij Zubko, Serina Diniega, Nicholas Heavens, Michael Mishchenko, Nicole-Jeanne Schlegel, Sungsoo Kim, Patricio Becerra, Susan Conway, Young-Jun Choi, Ken Herkenhoff, Colin R. Meyer, Michael Mischna, Tanya N. Harrison, Anthony Colaprete, Paul Hayne, Minsup Jeong, Rachel W. Obbard, Isaac Smith, Tim I. Michaels, Matthew R. Perry, Michael J. Wolff, John E. Moores, Scott Guzewich, Christine S. Hvidberg, Yongxiang Hu, Jonathan A. R. Rall, Claire Newman, Sylvain Piqueux, Chae Kyung Sim, Robert Lillis, Leslie Tamppari, Peter B. Buhler, Wendy M. Calvin, Margaret Landis, Jennifer Hanley, Timothy J. Stubbs, Nathaniel Putzig, Aymeric Spiga, Timothy N. Titus, Ali M. Bramson, Bonnie Meineke, Michael Veto, Jack Holt, Bryana L. Henderson, Lori K. Fenton, Alain Khayat, Tim McConnochie, and Devanshu Jha
All LIDAR instruments are not the same, and advancement of LIDAR technology requires an ongoing interest and demand from the community to foster further development of the required components. The purpose of this white paper is to make the decadal survey panel aware of the need for further technical development, and the potential payoff of LIDARs.

