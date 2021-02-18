The case for a multi-channel polarization sensitive LIDAR for investigation of insolation-driven ices and atmospheres

No comments here
Whitepaper #036 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; Mars; technology development
All LIDAR instruments are not the same, and advancement of LIDAR technology requires an ongoing interest and demand from the community to foster further development of the required components. The purpose of this white paper is to make the decadal survey panel aware of the need for further technical development, and the potential payoff of LIDARs.