Mars Next Orbiter Science Analysis Group (NEX-SAG): White Paper Report to the 2023-2032 Planetary Sciences and Astrobiology Decadal Survey

No comments here
Whitepaper #038 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Mars
This white paper presents (with context) the Executive Summary and 2 key tables from the report of the MEPAG Mars Next Orbiter Science Analysis Group (NEX-SAG) which studied possible synergistic science and human exploration resource objectives for a NASA multi-function orbiter to Mars. One core objective was searching for near-surface ground ice.