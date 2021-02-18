Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mars Next Orbiter Science Analysis Group (NEX-SAG): White Paper Report to the 2023-2032 Planetary Sciences and Astrobiology Decadal Survey

Whitepaper #038 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: atmospheric/exospheric evolution; habitability and water; Mars

by Richard Zurek, Bruce Campbell, S. Byrne, W. Calvin, L. M. Carter, R. T. Clancy, B. Ehlmann, J. B. Garvin, M. Kahre, L. A. Kerber, S. Murchie, N. E. Putzig, M. R. Salvatore, M. D. Smith, L. Tamppari, B. Thomson, S. Diniega, R. E. Lock, N. Bridges, R. Whitley, B. Bussey, M. Meyer, and L. Pratt
Published onMar 18, 2021
This white paper presents (with context) the Executive Summary and 2 key tables from the report of the MEPAG Mars Next Orbiter Science Analysis Group (NEX-SAG) which studied possible synergistic science and human exploration resource objectives for a NASA multi-function orbiter to Mars. One core objective was searching for near-surface ground ice.

296.14 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
