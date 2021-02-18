Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Exploring the Outer Solar System with Solar Sailing Smallsats on Fast-Transit Trajectories, In-Flight Autonomous Assembly of Advanced Science Payloads

Whitepaper #039 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: exoplanets; primitive bodies; technology development

by Slava Turyshev, Henry Helvajian, Louis D. Friedman, Tom Heinsheimer, Darren Garber, Artur Davoyan, and Viktor T. Toth
We discuss a novel approach for exploring the outer solar system that relies on in-flight autonomous assembly of advanced planetary payloads. The new science instruments are built from modular parts that are delivered to assembly point by separate smallsats placed on fast, ~10 AU/yr, solar system transfer trajectories via solar sail propulsion.

