Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Uranus System Exploration Under the New Frontiers Mission Class (A Novel Perspective)

Whitepaper #040 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; technology development

by Tibor Balint, David Atkinson, Alessandra Babuscia, John Baker, Case Bradford, Catherine Elder, Ryan Conversano, Sabrina Feldman, Benjamin Furst, Anthony Freeman, Gregory Garner, Dan Goebel, Sona Hosseini, Erin Leonard, Tom Andre Nordheim, Anastassios Petropoulos, Kim Reh, Scott Roberts, Christophe Sotin, Benjamin Weiss, William Whitaker, and Members of JPL's A-Team
Published onMar 18, 2021
We outline a framework of New Frontiers concepts for the scientific exploration of the Uranus System (Uranus, its moons, rings, magnetosphere) by optimizing the available resources using SmallSat-inspired instruments and subsystems. We make the case for including the Uranus System as one of the named NF exploration targets in the Decadal Survey.

202.59 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
comment
No comments here
