Uranus System Exploration Under the New Frontiers Mission Class (A Novel Perspective)

Whitepaper #040 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: giant planets systems; technology development
We outline a framework of New Frontiers concepts for the scientific exploration of the Uranus System (Uranus, its moons, rings, magnetosphere) by optimizing the available resources using SmallSat-inspired instruments and subsystems. We make the case for including the Uranus System as one of the named NF exploration targets in the Decadal Survey.