Community Report
Surmounting Return Sample Science Barriers with NRL’s NAUTILUS: The Next Generation of Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry

Whitepaper #041 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; Mars; technology development

by Andrew Gangidine, David G. Willingham, and Evan E. Groopman
With sample return being a key component of current and future missions such as NASA’s Mars 2020, there is an urgent need for highly informative and minimally destructive analytical techniques. Here we describe the NAUTILUS, a new, globally unique instrument with unprecedented analytical capabilities well suited for Mars Sample Return analyses.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
