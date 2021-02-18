Surmounting Return Sample Science Barriers with NRL’s NAUTILUS: The Next Generation of Secondary Ion Mass Spectrometry

No comments here
Whitepaper #041 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: laboratory studies; Mars; technology development
With sample return being a key component of current and future missions such as NASA’s Mars 2020, there is an urgent need for highly informative and minimally destructive analytical techniques. Here we describe the NAUTILUS, a new, globally unique instrument with unprecedented analytical capabilities well suited for Mars Sample Return analyses.