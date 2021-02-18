Mercury sample return to revolutionize our understanding of the solar system

No comments here
Whitepaper #042 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology
Collecting a sample from the surface of Mercury and sending it to Earth for in-depth analysis would allow for transformative solar system science to be conducted. A sample from Mercury would be an invaluable scientific resource for generations to come, enabling the most sophisticated measurements to be brought to bear for decades.