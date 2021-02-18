Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Mercury sample return to revolutionize our understanding of the solar system

Whitepaper #042 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: interior evolution and volcanism; Mercury and/or the Moon; solar system formation, dynamics processes, and chronology

by Kathleen Vander Kaaden, Michelle S. Thompson, Francis M. McCubbin, Catherine L. Johnson, Carolyn M. Ernst, Nancy L. Chabot, and Paul K. Byrne
Collecting a sample from the surface of Mercury and sending it to Earth for in-depth analysis would allow for transformative solar system science to be conducted. A sample from Mercury would be an invaluable scientific resource for generations to come, enabling the most sophisticated measurements to be brought to bear for decades.

465.55 KB

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
