A Critical Gap: In situ Measurements of Planetary Surface-Atmosphere Interactions Beyond Earth

Whitepaper #044 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other science themes: Fundamental physics models
The lack of robust measurements of vertical gradients of natural boundary layers and transport fluxes beyond Earth precludes adequate estimation of aeolian and other meteorological processes throughout our Solar System. This motivates the need for in situ aeolian and other meteorological measurements on an extraterrestrial surface, such as Mars.