Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

A Critical Gap: In situ Measurements of Planetary Surface-Atmosphere Interactions Beyond Earth

Whitepaper #044 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: surface/geological evolution; Mars; other science themes: Fundamental physics models

by Serina Diniega, Devon Burr, Colin M. Dundas, Brian Jackson, Michael Mischna, Scot Rafkin, Isaac Smith, Robert Sullivan, Timothy Titus, Nathalie Vriend, Ian Walker, and Kaj Williams
Published onMar 18, 2021
The lack of robust measurements of vertical gradients of natural boundary layers and transport fluxes beyond Earth precludes adequate estimation of aeolian and other meteorological processes throughout our Solar System. This motivates the need for in situ aeolian and other meteorological measurements on an extraterrestrial surface, such as Mars.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
