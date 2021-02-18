Skip to main content
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Apophis 2029: Decadal Opportunity for the Science of Planetary Defense

Whitepaper #045 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; other: Apophis; primitive bodies

by Richard Binzel, Brent W. Barbee, Olivier S. Barnouin, James F. Bell, Mirel Birlan, Aaron Boley, William Bottke, Marina Brozovic, Joshua T. Cahill, Humberto Campins, Andy Cheng, Paul W. Chodas, Terik Daly, William C. Danchi, Joseph V. DeMartini, Francesca DeMeo, Daniel Durda, Anthony Freeman, Masatoshi Hirabayashi, Yaeji Kim, Lucy F. Lim, Michael Marsset, Patrick Michel, Nick Moskovitz, Michael C. Nolan, Joseph A. Nuth, III, Ryan S. Park, Alex H. Parker, Carol A. Raymond, Kim R. Reh, Derek Richardson, Paul Sava, Daniel J. Scheeres, Damya Souami, Jean Souchay, Jessica M. Sunshine, Patrick A. Taylor, Flaviane Venditti, Anne Virkki, and Donald Yeomans
Published onMar 18, 2021
On April 13, 2029 a once-per-thousand-year natural “experiment” occurs: the 340m asteroid Apophis will be subjected to Earth’s tidal torques as it passes INSIDE the orbits of geosynchronous satellites. By measuring its physical response, including possible seismic vibrations, the interior structure of potentially hazardous asteroids may be deduced.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
