Apophis 2029: Decadal Opportunity for the Science of Planetary Defense

Whitepaper #045 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: planetary defense; other: Apophis; primitive bodies
On April 13, 2029 a once-per-thousand-year natural “experiment” occurs: the 340m asteroid Apophis will be subjected to Earth’s tidal torques as it passes INSIDE the orbits of geosynchronous satellites. By measuring its physical response, including possible seismic vibrations, the interior structure of potentially hazardous asteroids may be deduced.