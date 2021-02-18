Aerocapture as an Enhancing Option for Ice Giants Missions

No comments here
Whitepaper #046 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: other planetary bodies: Uranus and Neptune; state of the profession; technology development
Traditional propulsive orbit insertion missions for Uranus and Neptune have 13–15 years of transit and require propellant loads that reduce scientific payload. Aerocapture uses aerodynamic forces generated within a planetary atmosphere to achieve orbit insertion, while increasing payload mass by more than 40% and reduce transit time by 15–30%.