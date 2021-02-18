Skip to main content
Community Report
Published on Mar 18, 2021DOI

Non-Robotic Science Autonomy Development

Whitepaper #048 submitted to the Planetary Science and Astrobiology Decadal Survey 2023-2032. Topics: Mars; ocean worlds; other science themes: Science Autonomy

by Bethany Theiling, William Brinckerhoff, Julie Castillo-Rogez, Luoth Chou, Victoria Da Poian, Heather Graham, Sona S. Hosseini, Eric Lyness, James MacKinnon, Marc Neveu, Kaizad Raimalwala, and Barbara Thompson
Non-robotic science autonomy is the ability of an instrument to analyze its own data for calibration, optimization, and real-time decision-making, and processing software for rapid data interpretation. Advancing science autonomy will enhance science return and enable missions with prohibitive data link rates / time and in extreme environments.

